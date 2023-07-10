Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,278,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 226,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,391,000 after buying an additional 75,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 220,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after buying an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day moving average is $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

