Coho Partners Ltd. Has $275,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYK opened at $294.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

