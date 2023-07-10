Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $4.32 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $458.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.32.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

