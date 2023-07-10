Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,505 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

