Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $226.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.