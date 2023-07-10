First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

FV stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

