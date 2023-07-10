Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,766 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,235,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $41.58 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

