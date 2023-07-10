Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.07 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

