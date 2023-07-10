Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $446,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.58 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

