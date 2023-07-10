Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $365.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.86. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.