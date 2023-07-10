Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,381,000 after purchasing an additional 414,233 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

SCCO stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

