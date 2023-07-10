Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

