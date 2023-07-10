Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lessened by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

