Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

