Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 11,531 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.