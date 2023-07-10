Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average of $161.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

