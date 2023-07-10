BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

