Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 261,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

