Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,074 shares of company stock valued at $194,368. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

