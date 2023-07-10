Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $834,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

