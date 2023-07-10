Garland Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 3.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TRV opened at $171.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

