Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires New Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,186,000 after buying an additional 180,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after buying an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,482,000 after buying an additional 509,868 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,625,000 after buying an additional 476,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

