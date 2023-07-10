Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 185 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE WEC opened at $88.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

