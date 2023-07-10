Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $150,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $226.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average is $223.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.