First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 183.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 217,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $52.30 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

