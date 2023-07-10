Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.03 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.