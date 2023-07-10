Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.61 on Monday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $659.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1752 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.