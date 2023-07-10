Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $181.95 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $211.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

