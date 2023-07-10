Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

ETN stock opened at $196.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.45. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

