Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 206.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $246.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.