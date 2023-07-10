Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,897 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $38.39 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

