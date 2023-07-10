Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 5,045 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

