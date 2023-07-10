Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 5,808 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $140.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

