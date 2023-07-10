272 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
