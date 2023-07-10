Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 227 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $286.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.13 and its 200 day moving average is $289.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

