Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.