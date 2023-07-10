Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 233,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $6,114,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

