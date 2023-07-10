Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 151.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $153.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.06. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

