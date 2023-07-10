Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,483 shares of company stock worth $34,006,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on K. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.