Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $448.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

