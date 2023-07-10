Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $114.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

