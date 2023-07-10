First Bank & Trust Invests $221,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW opened at $243.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day moving average of $233.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

