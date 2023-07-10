United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $788,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $393.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

