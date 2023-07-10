D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,079 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

