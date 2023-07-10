Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,552 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,399,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $440.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

