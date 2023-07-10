Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $203.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.81 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.3% during the second quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

