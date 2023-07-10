iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 682,340 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $184.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

