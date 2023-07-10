Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $156.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

