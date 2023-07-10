Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New $232,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $228,000. First Merchants Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 16,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $552.98 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 282.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.20 and its 200 day moving average is $466.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.35.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

