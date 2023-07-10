XYO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $362,175.88 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $46.15 million and approximately $362,175.88 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00356337 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $346,413.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

